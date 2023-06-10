PESHAWAR: An old worker of the Pakistan People’s Party, Qasim Jan, passed away after a brief illness. The namaz-e-janaza was offered at Gor Kathri Archaeological Complex and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. People from various walks of life, including political leaders, workers and journalists, attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was the younger brother of senior journalist, Jan Afzal.