 
close
Saturday June 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

JUIF shura to meet today

By Bureau report
June 10, 2023

PESHAWAR: The central shura (consultative body) of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) will meet here today (Saturday) to discuss the current political situation of the country.The meeting would be presided over by the central chief of the party and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman.Members of the body from across the country have reached the provincial metropolis.