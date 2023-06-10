JUIF shura to meet today

PESHAWAR: The central shura (consultative body) of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) will meet here today (Saturday) to discuss the current political situation of the country.The meeting would be presided over by the central chief of the party and president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rahman.Members of the body from across the country have reached the provincial metropolis.