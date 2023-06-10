Govt to include subject of archaeology in curriculum: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Friday the provincial government would work to include the subject of archaeology in the curriculum with the aim of providing the new generation a comprehensive understanding of the past.

He said this during a visit to an exhibition being organized by the archaeology department at the Archives Complex in Clifton, Karachi.The information minister reviewed the collection of ancient publications, rare newspapers, and journals preserved in the archives. He congratulated Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Archaeology Tariq Hasan for organizing an outstanding exhibition.Addressing the gathering, he emphasized the importance of such exhibitions for the younger generation. He stressed the need for the youth to comprehend the endeavours of their ancestors.He urged authorities to take measures that would ensure the participation of students from schools, colleges, and universities in these exhibitions.