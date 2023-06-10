Khattak rejects reports of position being offered to him in Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former provincial president Pervez Khattak on Friday dismissed reports that he had been offered a position in the newly formed political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).It may be mentioned that former PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, who was once a close confidant of former prime minister Imran Khan, recently announced at a press conference in Lahore the launch of the new political entity named Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

“I am neither in touch with Jahangir Tareen nor have been offered the position of the general secretary in his new party,” he said in a bid to dismiss the speculations doing the rounds on the social media.Talking to The News, he added that he was in touch with his associates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would not make any decision in haste. However, he added in the same breath that he would make his decisions at a proper time.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was facing a host of problems, adding that he would do politics to help resolve these problems.Apparently unhappy with the speculations about his political ambitions, he said that the media outlets were carrying incorrect stories suggesting that he was going to launch his own political party or group. “This is all nonsense. I am not in touch with any media outlet,” he insisted. “My life is like an open book. I don’t believe in drawing room politics. I am in touch with my party colleagues. We are holding discussions. I have quit the party office, not the PTI,” he added.

Pervez Khattak, who also served as the chief minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from 2013 to 2018 and the defence minister from 2018 until PTI’s ouster from power, said that the country was passing through a critical stage and he was not in a hurry to make a decision.He advised the media outlets to avoid carrying unconfirmed reports about him. He said that there was a dire need for cohesion and unity at his critical juncture.Condemning the May 9 mayhem, the PTI leader said that those who vandalized the government and military installations should be punished in accordance with the law. However, he said that the innocent people should be let go.