Panama Leaks: JI chief wants across- the-board accountability

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) emir Sirajul Haq on Friday said that accountability should be held across the board and all those whose names were mentioned in Panama Leaks should be held accountable. Talking to journalists, the JI chief expressed the hope that the apex court would fulfill its duty and order to form Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to dispense justice. Referring to the court’s observation as to why JI did not approach concerned accountability institutions for action against 436 persons whose names were included in Panama Leaks, Sirajul Haq said how they could approach the accountability institutions when the matter was in the court. He added that submitting applications with institutions against 436 alleged corrupt personalities would be tantamount to wait for as many years to get the justice. “We have knocked the doors of the Supreme Court for due right of the nation so that all culprits of Panama Leaks are taken into task,” he maintained. “Accountability institutions should also be held accountable as they follow the directions of the sitting government,” said the JI chief.