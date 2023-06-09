Man shot dead by cousin over minor issue

LAHORE:A man shot dead his cousin over a minor dispute in the Nishtar Colony area. The victim Waseem worked as a waiter at a hotel. on the day of the incident, his cousin Yamin exchanged harsh words with him. He was so frustrated after the exchange of words that he opened fire at the victim. Waseem received bullet injuries and died. His body was moved to morgue.

Three bodies found

Three bodies were found in different parts of the City. A 60-year-old man was found dead lying near Patiala Ground Gowalmandi. A 45-year-old man was recovered dead from Australia Chowk, Naulakha. Police claimed that both the men, yet to be identified, were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was found dead on the side of the road near Thokar Chowk Chuhng. The deceased identified as Noshair hailed from Okara. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.

Youth killed by sister

A youth was clubbed to death by his sister in the Shalimar police area. The victim was identified as Hamza. His sister had an exchange of hot words with her drug-addicted brother over an unknown issue. Later, she attacked him with a stick and beat him to death. Police arrested the accused and shifted the body to the morgue.

Bike stolen 8 years ago found

City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL) have impounded a bike that was stolen eight year ago from Anarkali. Reportedly, a patrolling officer Muhammad Ramzan stopped a bike and asked for documents. The biker instead of presenting the documents ran away. When the bike registration number was entered into digital e-challan app, its criminal record popped up. The case had been registered in Race Course police station in 2015.