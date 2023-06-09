‘Effective measures being taken to empower women’

LAHORE: Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Deputy Commissioner Office Lahore organised Pink Games Freelancing Seminar at Nishtar Park Complex E-Library on Thursday.Adviser to CM Punjab on Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz was the chief guest on this occasion. DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan and a large number of female students of dozens of colleges and universities were also present on this occasion.

DG Punjab Food Authority Raja Jahangir, Rafia Haider, Artificial Intelligence (AI) expert Irfan Malik and motivational speaker Umair Jalianwala also spoke in the seminar.Addressing the seminar, Wahab Riaz said that the Punjab government is taking several effective measures to empower women in every field of life. “Young girls are using modern technology quite effectively and earning their respectable livelihood.