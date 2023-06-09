Work launched on irrigation water channel in Khyber

BARA: The work on the construction of an irrigation water channel was launched on Thursday at Speen Darand in Sipah area of lower Tirah.A press release said a non-governmental organization, Community Resilience Activity-North (CRA-North), with the help of district administration, launched the scheme.The channel will be 2-kilometer long and aims to improve the area’s water management and irrigation systems, which will benefit communities in the surrounding areas.The Tirah Rifle Wing 213 Lieutenant Colonel Hasan Haider and CRA-North head for Khyber district Ijaz Durrani, Community Resilience Officer Ziaur Rehman, Engr. Roman Saeed also participated in ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local farmers, community leaders, government officials and representatives of various development organizations. The very presence highlighted the importance of this initiative and the commitment of the authorities for the welfare and development of the local population.The newly constructed water channel will help the agricultural communities, providing them with constant and reliable water supply. This major infrastructure project is expected to increase agricultural productivity and help the local population. The CRA-North ‘s focus is on the resolution of local issues and conflicts, elimination of social deprivation and social development of people in the extremism-affected remote border areas of the merged tribal districts.The organisation will arrange a four-day training program on social harmony while a one-day training will be held on the social action project.