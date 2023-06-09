Mother of Arshad Sharif asks SC to include Imran, others in probe

ISLAMABAD: Mother of slain journalist Arshad Sharif has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to include former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and others in the investigation process of murder of her son. She has filed a Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) through her counsel Shaukat Siddiqui in a suo moto case, taken by the apex court on the murder of her son. In the plea it was stated that following persons have made claims with all certainty to this affect therefore, they need to be joined in investigation to collect evidence against the real perpetrators: 1 Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi (former prime minister). 2 Faisal Vawda (former minister). 3 Murad Saeed (former minister). 4 Salman Iqbal (CEO of local channel). 5 Imran Riaz Khan (journalist/vlogger).

She submitted that in order to conclude the fair investigation it is incumbent upon the JIT to examine these persons along with other making claims to this effect. She prayed the apex court that head of the JIT may very kindly be directed to examine the persons noted above for the purposes of investigation and collection of evidence. “That by appreciating the delicacy, sensitivity and public importance, this court has been facilitating and monitoring the investigation of the matter”, the mother of slain journalist submitted. She said that being mother of the Arshad Sharif deceased, she feels that investigation of the case has to be conducted and proceeded within Pakistan at the first instance where conspiracy to kill her son was hatched up. It is a matter of record that so many persons have been found claiming about the persons who are involved in the conspiracy and the execution of the murder”, she submitted. “As applicant and her counsel has not been given access to fact finding inquiry report and reports, issued by the SJIT, therefore applicant is kept in dark about the persons joined in the investigation of the case”, she alleged.