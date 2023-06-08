Three found dead in parts of Haripur

HARIPUR: Three persons, including a woman, were found dead in different parts of the district, police officials said on Wednesday.Officials of the Saddar Police Station said that Romain Bibi, 30, daughter of Munsif Khan, had gone missing from her home in Goraki village some three days back.
The family claimed that they had searched her but failed to find any clue till Tuesday evening when some villagers spotted her body in the hilly area of Alooli village.Police shifted the body to the Trauma Centre where the doctors said that according to the circumstantial evidence, the woman had died three days back and carried no torture mark.
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee was informed Wednesday the railway land worth Rs. 4.4 billion has been...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University , in collaboration with APPNA Institute of Public Health and the International...
PESHAWAR: Apart from routine tasks, the two major challenges for the new administration of the capital city police is...
PESHAWAR: To address the potential challenges of the upcoming monsoon season, the Provincial Disaster Management...
TIMERGARA: The stray dogs bit more than 10 people, most of them children, in parts of Lower Dir district on...
BARA: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme on Wednesday arranged an introductory programme for senior citizens to...