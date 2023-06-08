Three found dead in parts of Haripur

HARIPUR: Three persons, including a woman, were found dead in different parts of the district, police officials said on Wednesday.Officials of the Saddar Police Station said that Romain Bibi, 30, daughter of Munsif Khan, had gone missing from her home in Goraki village some three days back.

The family claimed that they had searched her but failed to find any clue till Tuesday evening when some villagers spotted her body in the hilly area of Alooli village.Police shifted the body to the Trauma Centre where the doctors said that according to the circumstantial evidence, the woman had died three days back and carried no torture mark.