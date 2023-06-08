Monsoon contingency plan: PDMA provides relief goods to five more districts





PESHAWAR: To address the potential challenges of the upcoming monsoon season, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday provided relief goods to five more districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Under the directive of Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement, Abdul Basit, the PDMA KP provided another consignment of relief goods to Dera Ismail Khan, Upper Chitral, Lakki Marwat, Torghar and Mohmand to support the communities during the monsoon season.The relief items include 380 tents, 800 plastic mats, 550 blankets, 250 quilts, 550 mattresses, 500 kitchen sets, 700 mosquito nets, 150 hygiene kits, 350 tarpaulin sheets and various other essential items. These relief items have been distributed on the basis of requirements communicated by the district administrations concerned.

“We maintain close contact and coordination with all district administrations and line departments to effectively respond to any emergency situation,” said an official communique quoting Secretary of Relief Abdul Basit as saying.