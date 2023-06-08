Senior citizens trained for peace, development

BARA: The Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) on Wednesday arranged an introductory programme for senior citizens to enable them to play their role for the establishment of peace and development in the area.Deputy District Education Officer Khyber Shahid Ali, Assistant Education Officer Musharraf, Khyber Agriculture Officer Sharafat Afridi, SRSP Khyber Coordinator Sartaj Nabi, Bara Press Club President Munir Khan Afridi attended the event.

Dozens of people of several committees of Bara, including two from Sipah, one each from Akakhel and Bar Qambarkhel, participated in the programme, who have already been trained to play their role for the establishment of peace and development in the area. Speaking on the occasion, SRSP Khyber Coordinator Sartaj Nabi said that the project of SRSP, a total of 273 men, including elderly and youth, and hundreds of women have been trained and they were playing their role in the society. He added the elderly people had been given peace and order and the end of conflicts among themselves, while youths had been trained in various trades. Sartaj Nabi the SRSP had provided tools to deserving women to work at home. Later, the participants of the programme thanked SRSP for all the projects.