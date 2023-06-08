SCCI opposes early closure of businesses

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has opposed the federal government’s decision of early closure of business centres under the energy conservation plan.Ejaz Khan Afridi, an acting president of the chamber on Wednesday objected to the decision by the National Economic Council (NEC), which has called for shutting markets and shops by 8:00 pm as per the government’s energy conservation plan.

He said the business community in general in the country and particularly in KP has been affected by terrorism and is currently going through a difficult situation under the prevailing circumstances. Keeping in view the prevalent economic conditions, the SCCI acting chief said, the country’s economy and businesses couldn’t afford such a decision of the coalition government which he felt was anti-business.

He said the NEC’s decision amounted to economic murder of the trader community.The SCCI acting chief said the decision had created unrest among the business community.He urged the federal government to review the decision in the best interest of the national economy and businesses. The SCCI acting chief said the government should take initiatives for providing relief to the business community instead of multiplying their miseries by such decisions.He warned of agitation by the traders if the government didn’t take back the decision on closing markets and shops by 8:00 pm.