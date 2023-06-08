Health-related issues: Psychologist in Chitral to counsel women for free

CHITRAL: A lady psychologist has been deputed at a centre functioning inside the Women and Children Hospital to counsel women for free on general and special reproductive health-related issues.The facility has been made available under the Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health (ASRH) Project of the Population Welfare Department (PWD) of the Lower Chitral district.The woman psychologist days for counselling will be from Monday to Saturday.

The social mobilizer of the project, Shahzadi Parveen told journalists at the Chitral Press Club at an orientation that there was a dire need to utilize the services of psychologists for resolution of reproductive and mental health issues which were becoming complicated day by day in Chitral and at times even leading to suicides among women here.

Shedding light on the objectives of the project, she said reproductive problems in adolescents is a very delicate and sensitive matter which involves physical health as well as complex mental and psychological problems that have far-reaching impacts on her body and soul. Shahzadi Parveen said in view of the importance of the issue, the PWD has launched the ASRH Project to solve the problems of reproductive health in general and adolescent reproductive health in particular. This is being done by providing relevant facilities at various places where provision of comprehensive information and help to the general public is ensured, she added. The social mobiliser urged the public to guide the needy women in their vicinity to visit the ASRH centre to avail themselves of the free treatment for the mental health issues free of cost as this facility is first of its kind in Chitral.

She said on the instructions of District Population Welfare Officer Lower Chitral, Asghar Khan, information about this facility is being shared to the public through orientation sessions in all public sector institutions in the district so that no needy woman is deprived of the facility.