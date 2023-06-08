YMCA Foundation Day celebrated

LAHORE:The Lahore YMCA Wednesday celebrated the foundation day of its global movement, which started in 1844 in London. After 179 years, YMCA today is working in 120 countries. Lahore YMCA was established in 1879.

A special function was held to highlight the services of YMCA and its contribution to nation building, which was attended by students and leaders of different walks of life. Bishop of Lahore Rt Rev Nadeem Kamran was the chief guest while guests of honour included Ashaknaz, Emanuel Sarfraz, Haroon Rehmat, John William and Prof Abdia Elvin.

The Bishop praised the working of YMCA for the benefit of local communities and creating socio-religious harmony Pakistan. “YMCA’s role in strengthening the body, mind and spirit is a role model for the future. Its contribution to the field of art, information technology and other disciplines is remarkable,” Rt Rev Nadeem said.