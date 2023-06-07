 
close
Wednesday June 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Businessman house targetted with blast

By Bureau report
June 07, 2023

PESHAWAR: The suspected extortionists targetted with a blast the house of a businessman near Faqirabad area here on Tuesday. It wad learnt a bomb explosion was triggered outside the house of trader on the Ring Road whose name could not be confirmed. There was, however, no human loss in the incident.