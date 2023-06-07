CTD, Special Branch offices opened in Bajaur

KHAR: The offices of Counter-Terrorism Department and the Special Branch police were inaugurated in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq, District Police officer Nazir Khan and others inaugurated the compound for the Counter-Terrorism Department and the Special Branch police by unveiling the plaque in Khar, the headquarters of Bajaur tribal district.

Officials said that opening the offices of CTD and Special Branch were meant to strengthen the security to meet the challenges and maintain law and order. They said that people, police and security forces had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.