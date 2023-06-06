Swat Police being strengthened, says IGP

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Akhtar Hayat Khan Gandapur said on Monday that Swat police was being strengthened to meet all the challenges, including militancy and terrorism in the district.Addressing the police darbar at the Swat Police Lines, he said that Malakand Police had rendered matchless sacrifices during the war on terrorism and militancy in the region.Deputy Inspector General of Police, Malakand Range, district police officers from Buner, Swat, Bajaur, Lower Dir and other police officials attended the darbar.He said that police had faced a lot of challenges during the last two decades, adding that they were still facing different sorts of challenges. “We are committed to perform our duties with full devotion and professional conduct to tackle any untoward situation,” he maintained.

The IG said that Swat economy was linked to tourism where thousands of people from across the country and abroad come to the scenic places in the district and elsewhere in Malakand Division. He praised the performance of the Tourism Police and urged the regular police to treat people, particularly tourists politely.

“We have established tourism policing with the basic aim to better facilitate tourists, thus it would be helpful in promoting tourism in the region,” he added.He said that muharrirs in police stations, traffic police and the personnel performing duty at the checkposts should exhibit exemplary behaviour while dealing with the public.He directed the high-ups of Malakand Police to appoint muharrirs and assistant muharrirs through examination so young educated and talented cops could get a chance to serve the masses in a better way.The top cop assured the police that their promotion issue would be settled by July 15, vowing that no one would be deprived of his due right.

He also mentioned the projects being implemented for the welfare of cops and their families, particularly those who had lost their lives in the line of duty.“Dowry amount for the police children has been increased to Rs0.3 million while scholarships will be given to police kids seeking admissions in various universities and colleges”, Akhtar Hayat Khan said, adding that police would act like one unit and one family.Later, talking to reporters, the IGP said that two terrorists had been apprehended, who were involved in subversive activities, including kidnapping for ransom, target killings.Earlier, the IG also planted a sapling on the lawn of Swat Police Lines.