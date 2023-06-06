Welcome FDI

Pakistan desperately needs new technological know-how. The easiest way to acquire this is by encouraging FDI in manufacturing, services and other value-added sectors. India for example has amassed a lot of credibility through its global IT exports and companies are eager to invest in India. Our government can facilitate FDI by making it easier for MNEs to navigate local laws and regulations. This will help upgrade our profile as a potential destination for FDI, which is quite low at the moment.

Furthermore, while many are suspicious of MNEs and the influence they can exert on poor countries, we must realize that they are indispensable when it comes to economic growth, acquiring new technologies and production methods and upgrading the skills and knowledge of the workforce.

Yasser Shah

Lahore