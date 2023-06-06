Dubai launches tourism drive

KARACHI: Dubai has rolled out a new campaign to attract travelers from Pakistan looking for a summer escape, a statement said on Monday. The Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) of Dubai unveiled the campaign ‘Chalo Dubai’ targeting Pakistani market by featuring actors speaking in Urdu language.
The drive highlights ‘Kids Go Free’ deals across Dubai’s top attractions and hotels. Children can take advantage of complimentary stays and dining at a range of beach properties, city hotels, and resorts, including world-renowned chains and boutique hotels.
“Through this campaign, the first to be run in Urdu specifically to target the Pakistani market, we want to showcase Dubai as the ultimate family vacation destination,” Bader Ali Habib, head of South Asia, DET said.
He stated that DET had initiated the campaign to help Pakistani families explore and experience Dubai, with more accessible and affordable options. DET has recently collaborated with a local public relations company in Pakistan, eyeing to increase the number of visitors from the friendly country.
