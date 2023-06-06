DOL gets UN Mark certification

LAHORE: Descon Oxychem Limited (DOL) has attained the UN Mark certification for its product packaging, a statement said on Monday. The UN Mark is an internationally recognised standard established by the United Nations, highlighting a company's commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards for the transportation of goods in international markets.

CEO of Descon Oxychem Mohsin Zia stated that the certification held a significant importance as it’s required by key global business destinations for imports. “This certification demonstrates Descon Oxychem's dedication to meeting global safety standards and reinforces its position as a trusted and reliable partner in international trade,” he said. By obtaining the UN Mark certification, the company is poised to enhance its export business and expand market reach.