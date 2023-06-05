Giant hand-written Quran goes on display

MANSEHRA: People from various walks of life witnessed the world’s giant calligraphic Quran that has been put on display here. “This is the world’s largest calligraphic Quran, which I have written in 425 days and its total working period is more than three years,” claimed Imtiaz Haider Shah Mujaddidi while speaking to reporters at the press club auditorium where the said Quran is being exhibited since last week. The spectators were enthralled to witness the extraordinary calligraphic work of Mujaddidi and lauded his efforts to produce such an artistic piece of the Quran. “This hand-written Quran has a total of 31 pages in two sections, and each leaf is 41 feet in length and 8.5 feet in width,” Mujaddidi said. He said that different sorts of colours were applied calligraphically in that piece of scripture, which make it more attractive and eye-catching. Ali Ahmad Shah, who made arrangements to display the Quran for the public, told reporters that people from various walks of life including students witnessed the holy book. “Such events sensitise people on the importance of the holy book and they should also follow its teachings in letter and spirit,” he added.