JUIF senator says May 9 events exposed PTI

HANGU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman said on Sunday that the real face of leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was exposed when they resorted to violence and arson on May 9 last.Speaking at a party joining meeting at Union Council Karbogha Sharif, he said they had predicted some 20 years ago that ex-prime minister Imran Khan was foreign agent, who was bent upon to damage the country and the nation.The JUIF other leaders, including Maulana Attaur Rahman Khalili, Mufti Ubaidullah, Mufti Said Janan and others were also present where many PTI workers and activists quit the party and announced joining the JUIF.Maulana Attaur Rahman said that people were now aware that PTI leaders were anti-Pakistan, who provoked the masses on violence and vandalism by attacking public and private properties on May 9 last.He said that the central leadership would decide electoral alliance with other political parties in the Pakistan democratic Movement.He said that special funds and uplift projects would be announced for the Hangu district if they were voted to power.