Free-medical camp held in Malam Jabba

MINGORA: Samsons Group of Companies organised a free-medical camp in Malam Jabba area of Swat district on Sunday.In an effort to provide essential healthcare services to the residents of Malam Jabba, the group organised the free medical camp that benefited hundreds of people in Green valley, Malam Jabba. A team of doctors examined and treated over 1,000 patients and provided them with free medicines.The camp was organised keeping in view the difficulties in accessing health centers and poverty of the locals.The residents of Malam Jabba expressed their gratitude considering this initiative a much-needed and welcoming step towards improving their healthcare access.
