NTDC energises another major transmission line

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has achieved the successful replacement of a 108km 220kV transmission line in south region. The newly constructed Guddu-Shikarpur transmission line has been energised on June 3, 2023. This significant milestone marks a major step towards improving the power supply system in the South areas of Pakistan, specifically Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Guddu-Shikarpur Transmission Line project has been completed with total contract cost of $13,108,994 and Rs1,630,460,035, this transformative project addresses operational problems and system bottlenecks that plagued the previous transmission line. This vital project will strengthen the connection between Guddu and Shikarpur, resulting in improved stability and reliability of the power transmission network. The existing 220kV Guddu-Sibbi single circuit transmission line, constructed in 1977, suffered from aging and deterioration of the PCC Poles + Steel Towers. Over the course of its more than 40 years of service, the transmission line experienced a de-rated capacity, causing frequent operational challenges for power transmission from Uch Power Plants to respective load centers.

NTDC, the leading national power transmission company, undertook this project as part of its commitment to enhance the country’s power infrastructure. By investing in critical upgrades, NTDC aims to address the increasing demand for electricity and ensure a reliable supply to meet the needs of industries, businesses, and households across Pakistan. The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) financial support played a crucial role in the realisation of this project. The collaboration between NTDC and ADB exemplifies the commitment of both organisations to sustainable development and the improvement of Pakistan’s power infrastructure. The Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the Project Delivery South team for their efforts to complete this critical project.