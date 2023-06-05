60 applicants get financial relief on ombudsman’s orders

LAHORE: On the directions of Ombudsman Punjab, financial relief amounting Rs17.2 million has been given to 60 people of various districts across the province. According to a statement issued by a spokesman for Ombudsman Punjab here on Sunday, the University of Mianwali, on the direction of the provincial ombudsman, has disbursed Rs9.28 million to 52 students, including plaintiff Muhammad Hanzala Zubair, as outstanding amounts of their need-based scholarships. Additionally, the District Education Authority Chakwal has granted 2.2 million rupees as financial aid to complainant Haji Mehr Muhammad. In another case, the district administration Lodhran has provided employment dues worth Rs1.9 million to Ayesha Mai, the widow of deceased Patwari Ghulam Murtaza, the spokesman added.

In a separate instance, the administration of Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan has refunded a security deposit amounting to Rs1.7 million to complainant Abdul Wahid. In a similar development, the agriculture department has distributed a total sum of Rs1.2 million to 21 farmers, including plaintiff Muhammad Abubakr from Rajanpur, as expenses for their demonstration plots.

As a result of the involvement of the ombudsman office, a new tube-well has been installed in the Singhar Town area of Rawalpindi with a cost of eight million rupees, ensuring access to clean drinking water for its residents, the spokesman said. Alongside this, Farzana Kanwal from Multan has been provided with a grant of Rs8,31,450 by the Punjab Workers Welfare Board after the ombudsman office interceded to resolve her issue. A work order worth Rs7.2 million has also been issued for the repair and restoration of Fatomand Chowk in Gujranwala. In a commendable effort to enhance the living conditions of the residents, a street of Noori mohalla in Pakpattan has been rebuilt and paved with half a million rupees to ensure a cleaner environment for the residents, the spokesman said.