PTI’s ex-MPAs form Democrats group

Hashim Dogar addressing a press briefing in Lahore. — APP/File

LAHORE: A group of former MPAs who quit the PTI have formed a new group with the name of Democrats. The members of this group are led by former home minister Punjab Hashim Dogar. According to Dr Murad Raas, this group will retain its individuality and will not become a part of any alignment with PMLN, PPP or Jehangir Khan Tareen group. He also said the group would not be registered with the Election Commission. Meanwhile, former MPA Raza Nasar Ullah Ghumman on Sunday announced to quit PTI. Raza was an MPA of PMLN in 2013, joined the PTI in mid 2018 but lost the polls. He said he would remain away from political activities for some time.