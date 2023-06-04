CM orders crackdown on fake pesticide sellers

LAHORE : Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered a vigorous crackdown to eradicate fake agricultural medicines and directed the IGP to oversee the crackdown on fake pesticides and hold a meeting in this regard daily. Approximately cotton on more than 45 lakh acre land has been cultivated after ten years in Punjab and cotton sowing target on 50 lakh acre land by 15th June will be achieved.Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM Office here on Saturday in which cotton sowing report was presented to him. Mohsin Naqvi expressed satisfaction over increase in the cotton under cultivation land and directed effective management to yield maximum cotton production.

He ordered a vigorous crackdown for the eradication of fake agricultural medicines across the province and directed the IGP to oversee crackdown on fake pesticides and hold a meeting in this regard daily. It was principally decided to establish stalls and centres to ensure provision of quality agricultural medicines. Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that monitoring cells will be set up to oversee matters pertaining to cotton in three divisions.

A Command and Control Centre will be established in the office of Additional Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab). Mohsin Naqvi said, “We will ensure fair price payment to the cotton cultivators in Punjab.” He outlined that not only farmers will be prosperous with the increase of cotton under cultivation land but will save precious foreign exchange as well.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Secretary Agriculture, Commissioners and the whole team deserve congratulation and commendation on achieving cotton cultivation target. It was informed during the briefing that 100 per cent cotton sowing target has been achieved in Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Sargodha while 96 percent cotton sowing target in Multan and 92 percent cotton sowing target in Bahawalpur and DG Khan has been achieved.

Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board while giving a briefing said that cotton farmers’ registration and online reporting system is being formulated. Field Assistants will oversee cotton cultivation and perform advisory services through the mobile app.Geo-tagging of farmers cultivating cotton verified seed can be done and prompt measures can be taken for the eradication of caterpillars on the cotton fields.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Irrigation, Livestock, Food, Finance, Commissioner Lahore division, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board and officials of Punjab Land Record Authority, Punjab Bank and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade attended the meeting. Fawad Mukhtar, Secretary General APTMA Shahid Sattar and others participated in the meeting via zoom while Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Agriculture (South Punjab), Commissioners, RPOs and other Agriculture experts participated in the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, he chaired Lahore Development Authority Governing Body meeting held at the CM’s Office. The CM ordered for completing all the required action on One Window Operation in three days.Mohsin Naqvi directed LDA to ensure timely payment to the land owners of their pending payments according to law. It was informed during the briefing that 11 sports complex were being established in Punjab and two sports complex have been completed.

The proposal to hire the services of a private sector to run the sports complex was reviewed during the meeting. Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretaries of Housing, Finance, Local Government, Commissioner Lahore division/ DG LDA, Members of LDA Governing Body, MD Wasa and officials concerned attended the meeting.