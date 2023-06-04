ECP issues schedule for LG poll electoral groups

MULTAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the schedule for the formation and registration of electoral groups for the conduct of local government elections in Punjab.

The ECP asked the aspirants to enroll in electoral groups as per the schedule set by the ECP for the year 2023 and the date for submission of application forms by the head or representative of a selection group was June 6-12, ECP officials said. The last date for returning applications to the electoral group concerned based on an incomplete information form is June 19. The last date for submission of applications for re-scrutiny is June 26.