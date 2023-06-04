ECP issues schedule for LG poll electoral groups

MULTAN: The Election Commission of Pakistan has issued the schedule for the formation and registration of electoral groups for the conduct of local government elections in Punjab.
The ECP asked the aspirants to enroll in electoral groups as per the schedule set by the ECP for the year 2023 and the date for submission of application forms by the head or representative of a selection group was June 6-12, ECP officials said. The last date for returning applications to the electoral group concerned based on an incomplete information form is June 19. The last date for submission of applications for re-scrutiny is June 26.
MARDAN: The Education Department has suspended six employees for being charged in a first information report ...
PESHAWAR: The power supply to the Institute of Paramedical Sciences, Khyber Medical University, has been disconnected...
MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday carried out search and strike operations around the projects being executed by...
PESHAWAR: One proclaimed offender was killed during a police raid in Matani on Saturday.An official said police...
PESHAWAR: Excise officials on Saturday conducted raids on the houses of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers to recover...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Board of Investment has expressed it annoyance at interference in the autonomous...