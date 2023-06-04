PO killed in raid

PESHAWAR: One proclaimed offender was killed during a police raid in Matani on Saturday.

An official said police conducted a raid on a hujra in Matani after reports about the presence of proclaimed offenders. The official said the wanted people opened fire on police, during which one of their accomplice Asif was critically injured. The official said the wounded person later succumbed to injuries. Police later arrested two other accused, Ayaz and Salahuddin, from the spot.