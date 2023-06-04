Houses of ex-ministers raided to recover vehicles

PESHAWAR: Excise officials on Saturday conducted raids on the houses of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers to recover the official vehicles of the department they were using for a long.The excise officials were directed the other day to recover all the vehicles being given to former ministers and lawmakers. The bosses even expressed their anger after lower rank officials said no vehicle was being used by the former ministers and MPAs.An official said raids were conducted on the houses of some former lawmakers in different districts but the vehicles are yet to be recovered.