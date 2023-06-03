4 students drown

TIMERGARA: Four teenage students of a religious school drowned in a stream in Kumbar Maidan area of Lower Dir district here on Friday, rescue workers and police said.They said the madrassa students from Kamal Masjid drowned while taking a bath in a deep pool of water at Kumbar Khwar.Those who lost their lives were identified as Abubakar, Zaid and Abdur Rahman, all residents of Banda in Maidan, and Fayaz, a resident of Sarlara area near Samarbagh.
