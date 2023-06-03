Shopkeepers flouting official rate-list

SHANGLA; Despite the announcement by the government about reduction in the prices of flour, ghee, pulses, sugar and other food items, the traders and shopkeepers here are least bothered to bring down the prices in most of the markets in Shangla. The shopkeepers are selling the commodities at their own sweet will, ignoring the official rate-list.They are least bothered to follow the official price-list with no check from the district price control committee and other relevant quarters. The shopkeepers are selling food items at high prices despite the announcement by the government regarding decrease in prices of the commodities. For the past several days, the prices of food items have seen some decrease, but the traders in Shangla are selling food items as per their will. Meanwhile: known educationist Said-ul-Hussain was appointed as the Deputy District Education Officer Shangla.