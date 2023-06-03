SCCI, Hazara varsity sign MoU

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Hazara University, Mansehra on Friday.

A ceremony was held at the chamber’s house, wherein SCCI acting president Ejaz Khan Afridi and Vice Chancellor Hazara University Mohsin Nawaz signed on the MoU.Director Office of Research Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) Dr Masroor Bangash and Manager UIL Dr Zubair Alam Khan were also present during the signing event.Ejaz Khan Afridi while terming the MoU a milestone towards strengthening industry-academia linkages said that the SCCI had started a series of MoUs with public and private sector universities.

He elaborated that the MoU aimed at equipping graduates and young students’ technical skills besides completion of their academic career so that it would enable them to get instant employment opportunities in markets.

The SCCI acting chief stressed the need of providing a proper platform to youth for utilisation of their abilities efficiently and continuously playing a role in the country’s economic prosperity and progress. Vice Chancellor of the university Mohsin Nawaz highlighted the significance of the agreement with the SCCI.