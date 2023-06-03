CEO Club honours NBP chief

KARACHI: Rehmat Ali Hasnie, president and CEO (A) of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), has been recognised as the CEO of the Year by the CEO Club Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman presented the award to Hasnie during a grand ceremony held at the Governor House in Lahore. Ijaz Nisar, president and founder of CEO Club Pakistan was also present at the occasion. With over 25 years of diversified experience in economics research, capital markets, investment banking, treasury, and credit markets, Hasnie has been an instrumental figure within the banking sector in Pakistan. “This recognition serves as a powerful motivation for me to continue strengthening NBP's role in advancing Pakistan's economic growth and promoting financial inclusivity,” Hasnie said.