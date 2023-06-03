Gold rises Rs4,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs4,000 per tola in the local market on Friday. According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates reached Rs233,000 per tola. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold rose by Rs3,429 to Rs199,760. In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,975 per ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,357.68.
