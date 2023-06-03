Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed two terrorists in an exchange of fire in Dossali, North Waziristan (NW). According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fire exchange took place between terrorists and security forces in Dossali on Thursday. Troops effectively engaged terrorists’ locations and sealed all possible escape routes. During the ensuing fire exchange, two terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the hideout. Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any more terrorists hiding in the area. Locals appreciated the operation and expressed their full support for the elimination of terrorism from their area.