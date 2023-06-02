‘Lack of proper diet leads to diseases’

LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Living & Learning (PILL) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) organised the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international conference on ‘Eating Disorders’ here on Thursday.

IAP Director Prof Dr Rafia Rafique, Professor of Psychiatry, University of Liverpool Prof Dr Nusrat Hussain, Chairperson Department of Applied Psychology, LCWU Prof Dr Amina Muazzam, Professor of Pharmacy Practice in Pakistan Dr Madeeha Malik, national and internationally renowned professionals, faculty members from local universities and institutions, researchers and a large number of students were present on the occasion. The speakers explored the relationship between eating disorders and overall well-being in the field of mental health.Dr Rafia said that lack of proper diet leads to other diseases including psychological problems. She said that care should be taken to reduce and overfeed the children.