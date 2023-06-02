Ufone 4G launches Hajj offer

KARACHI: Ufone 4G is offering a special ‘Hajj Data Roaming Offer’ to its prepaid customers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Hajj, stated a press release on Thursday. The offer comes with allocations of data volume and allows exclusive access to WhatsApp calls for unrestricted communication with friends and family back home. According to Ufone 4G, the offer has been designed to provide a worry-free user experience to Ufone 4G customers during the pilgrimage.

The data allows for exchange of photos, videos and video calls. The customers may choose from three data buckets of varying volume depending upon their budget and need. Each of the bundles has a validity of 30 days. Apart from KSA, Ufone 4G also provides roaming services in Iraq, Qatar, UAE, Turkiye and the United Kingdom to help its users stay connected at all times during their travel to these countries.