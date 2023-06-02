Ufone 4G launches Hajj offer

KARACHI: Ufone 4G is offering a special ‘Hajj Data Roaming Offer’ to its prepaid customers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for Hajj, stated a press release on Thursday. The offer comes with allocations of data volume and allows exclusive access to WhatsApp calls for unrestricted communication with friends and family back home. According to Ufone 4G, the offer has been designed to provide a worry-free user experience to Ufone 4G customers during the pilgrimage.
The data allows for exchange of photos, videos and video calls. The customers may choose from three data buckets of varying volume depending upon their budget and need. Each of the bundles has a validity of 30 days. Apart from KSA, Ufone 4G also provides roaming services in Iraq, Qatar, UAE, Turkiye and the United Kingdom to help its users stay connected at all times during their travel to these countries.
KARACHI: K-Electric has partnered with Visa to work together for KE consumers by offering them to make digital...
KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board has collected revenue of Rs18.01 billion in May 2023 as compared to Rs14.05 billion...
KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday stressed on increasing trade and...
LAHORE: Upcountry industrialists look to government action to effectively regulate the transportation industry and...
KARACHI: Pakistan's central bank said on Thursday it is on track to launch a digital currency in the future, after...
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan Governor, Jameel Ahmad, said on Thursday that the country's banking industry is...