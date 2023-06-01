Workshop unites experts for enhanced education assessment

Islamabad:Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA), with the support of international donors and partners, spearheaded a technical review meeting aimed at fostering consensus on a national level.

Curriculum and Assessment Experts from across the country convened for a two-day intensive workshop, focusing on the ASER assessment and survey tools to be implemented across 158 rural districts and 45 urban administrative units with the assistance of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Co-hosted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) and supported by the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), the review meeting provided a platform for constructive debate and discussion on measuring foundational learning, including literacy and numeracy.

Diverse representatives from esteemed organizations, including the National Assessment Wing, National Curriculum Council, provincial assessment and examination commissions, and educational bodies from various regions, actively participated in the event. Throughout the meeting, all assessment tools were meticulously reviewed, with valuable suggestions from stakeholders carefully considered and incorporated. Ms. Freya Perry, Education Advisor from FCDO, highlighted the significance of ASER and the continuous support provided by FCDO. She shed light on some exciting developments, including the digitalization of ASER tools. Qaiser Alam, Chairman FBISE, commended the successful implementation of ASER throughout Pakistan, emphasizing its efficacy in schools and provinces. He mentioned that the Federal Board has developed summative assessments for higher grades and recognized ASER Pakistan's assessments as a gateway to foundational learning.

Qaiser Murad, M&E Manager at VSO, emphasized the importance of ASER and its utility in assessing vulnerable children, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including refugees and host communities. Lastly, Baela Raza Jamil, CEO of Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi, emphasized the concept of learning poverty and stressed the significance of foundational learning in Pakistan. She reiterated that ASER is a citizen-led movement empowering the people of the country and providing accountability mechanisms to amplify their agency.

The technical review meeting successfully fostered collaboration among experts and stakeholders, paving the way for enhanced education assessment practices and a renewed focus on foundational learning in Pakistan. The outcomes of this significant gathering are expected to contribute to the continuous improvement of the education system and the empowerment of individuals through citizen-led initiatives like ASER.