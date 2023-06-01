Terrorist killed in DI Khan encounter

PESHAWAR: A wanted terrorist was killed during an encounter with police and Counter- Terrorism Department in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday.An official said a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted by the CTD, district police and intelligence agencies to arrest terrorist Mazhar Khan, commander of a sub-group of TTP Gandapur Chapter. He was wanted in as many as eight cases of target killing of police and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in Kot Essa village in the jurisdiction of Daraband Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan. An official said the terrorist opened fire on the cops, triggering an exchange of fire.