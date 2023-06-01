Committee meets to discuss KPBOIT issues

PESHAWAR: A special committee, constituted for resolving the financial issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT), met at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday.Caretaker Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Muhammad Adnan Jalil presided over the meeting, said handout.During the meeting, various proposals came up before the forum in order to put forward recommendations for cabinet decisions to address the budget expenses of board staff salaries and other operational and financial needs during the current financial year.

Considering the current financial situation of the province, it was decided by the forum that instead of demanding, more funds from the finance department, the already available money with board and saved from Dubai Expo, may be re-appropriated in the relevant subject heads of operational expenditures and salaries as well.