Stolen phone recovered

PESHAWAR: A wanted terrorist was killed during an encounter with police and Counter- Terrorism Department in Dera...
PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazl Elahi has said that thousands of acres of land in...
PESHAWAR: A special committee, constituted for resolving the financial issues of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of...
KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday permitted banks to buy dollars from the interbank market to settle...
ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, shared his vision of five...
CHITRAL: The district administration of Upper Chitral on Wednesday assured a delegation that the Northern Areas...