Protest held against Fata merger

JAMRUD: Fata Qaumi Jirga held a protest rally here on Wednesday against the merger of Fata region into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.On the occasion, the protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the merger.Addressing the protesters, FATA Qaumi Jirga president Bismillah Khan said that May 31 was observed as black day against the Fata merger.

“We are against the merger from the very beginning because the government has seized the resources of the tribals in the garb of merger,” he added.He said the tribals did not agree with the police and patwari (revenue) system. He said the government had not even fulfilled one of the promises made with the tribal people and added that the merger had caused loss to the people, instead of any benefit.