Anti-encroachment drive launched in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration launched an anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs on Wednesday.“We have removed shops and temporary encroachments built in the right of way of roads in the city and its suburbs,” Iqbal Khan, the head of the drive, told reporters.

A joint team of TMA, police and traffic wardens led by Iqbal Khan took part in the operation and demolished portions of the buildings and shops coming in right of way at Kashmir Road, Shinkiari Road, Abbottabad Road and Lari Adda area.They also removed temporary encroachments, handcarts and other structures and shifted them to TMA’s warehouses.“We have also imposed fines on such shopkeepers who put goods outside their shops and businesses centres and warned them of strict legal action in case they repeated the same offence,” Iqbal Khan added.

He said the flow of traffic suffered adversely owing to encroachments and motorcyclists and passersby couldn’t move freely.“We have also planned such a drive in the outskirts of the city and served encroachers with notices,” he added.Meanwhile, a leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has invited Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s workers to join his party. The former MNA Sardar Zahoor, speaking to the reporters, said the PMLN was still a famous political party in the country.“We would welcome PTI workers who left their party as we realise that they were deceived by their party’s leadership to come onto the streets,” he added.