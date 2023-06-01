 
June 01, 2023
Anti-poor

June 01, 2023

Why is the IMF not building up pressure on the Pakistan government to recover the looted wealth of this country from the corrupt? Rather, it is punishing the people for the crimes of the corrupt through inflation and price hikes, pushing the country to the verge of collapse.

Mukaram Khan

Mardan