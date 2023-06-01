Javeria, Omaima fifties lead Challengers to first win

LAHORE: Challengers secured their first victory in the second phase of the Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket Tournament with a five-wicket win over Blasters at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. Half-centuries from Javeria Rauf and captain Omaima Sohail and a four-wicket haul by Masooma Zahra were the highlights of the match.

In pursuit of a target of 191 runs, Challengers encountered a minor setback, losing two wickets for 42 runs in the 13th over. However, Javeria and Omaima came together and formed a crucial partnership of 134 runs for the third wicket. Their valuable contributions came to an end in the 38th over when both Javeria (82 runs from 119 balls, including 6 fours and 1 six) and Omaima (75 runs from 86 balls, including 5 fours and 1 six) departed on successive deliveries. Nevertheless, Challengers successfully achieved the target in the 42nd over, securing victory with five wickets in hand.

Anam Amin, the left-arm spinner for Blasters, claimed two wickets for 42 runs. After being put into bat, Blasters found themselves struggling at 42 for three in the 13th over. However, captain Muneeba Ali and Iram Javed resurrected the innings with a partnership of 104 runs. Once Muneeba (50 runs from 75 balls, including 2 fours) and Iram (49 runs from 69 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes) were dismissed, no other Blasters batter managed to make a substantial contribution. The team was eventually bowled out for 190 runs in the allotted 45 overs.

Right-arm fast bowler Masooma claimed four wickets, while left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal took three wickets. In the next round match, Challengers will face Dynamites on Friday (tomorrow). The top two teams will then compete in the final of the tournament on Sunday.