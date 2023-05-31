Man kills wife with heavy stone at Orangi home

A man killed his wife, a mother of six, by hitting her with a heavy stone at their home in the Orangi Town neighbourhood, Mominabad police said on Tuesday. After receiving information of the incident, police and rescue workers reached the house and took the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the victim was identified as Zaiba Bibi, 35.

Her brother-in-law Muhammad Deen and another relative Ghulam Rasool told the media at the hospital that Zaiba, a mother of six, hailed from Balochistan. Her husband Khalil Ahmed has been afflicted with a mental illness for the past seven years.

They said Ahmed had previously received treatment for some time at a hospital in Balochistan, adding that nowadays he had been undergoing spiritual treatment in Karachi. They added that in the early hours of Tuesday, Ahmed suddenly flew into a rage and subjected his wife to a brutal beating, then he hit her head with a heavy stone, causing her serious injuries.

Ghulam Rasool said that when people ran into the room after hearing all the commotion, they found the woman lying in a pool of blood, so they caught the husband and locked him in another room, then reported the incident to the police.

When the police reached the house, the suspect was handed over to them. The family claimed that the suspect loved his wife and children very much. Police said they are yet to ascertain what actually led the man to murder his wife.

Muhammad Deen claimed that his brother had been visited by a djinn, due to which his physical condition had been deteriorating and madness had set in. However, he pointed out, even if the suspect is his brother, legal action must be taken against him to ensure justice is done.