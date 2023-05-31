 
close
Wednesday May 31, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

PU announces MA, MSc results

By Our Correspondent
May 31, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab University Examinations Department declared the results of different examinations here Tuesday. These exams included MA Arabic, History Part-I, MSc Applied Psychology, Geography, Sports Science & Physical Education, Statistics Part-I, MA Mass Communication, Persian Part-II, MA Punjabi, Kashmiriyat Part-I & II and MSc Part-I & II Tourism & Hospitality Management supplementary examination 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.