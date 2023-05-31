Promise broken

Early childhood teachers were appointed in 2009 through the Sindh Education Foundation on a contractual basis. These teachers were promised that their appointments would be made permanent within two years.

But this promise was not fulfilled, despite the fact that these teachers were properly trained and had worked hard to benefit their students and schools. Many of these teachers now find themselves unemployed. These teachers ought to be recalled and given jobs on a permanent basis.

Abdul Ahad

Ghotki